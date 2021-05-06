H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Surface Oncology (SURF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, implying a 134.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $2.39. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 1.54M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.