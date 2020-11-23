H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.18, close to its 52-week high of $15.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67.

Spero Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $412.9M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPRO in relation to earlier this year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.