H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Sangamo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.85 million and net profit of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SGMO in relation to earlier this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in researching and developing transcription factors in the regulation of genes. It focuses on the research, development and commercialization of engineered DNA-binding proteins for therapeutic genome editing and gene regulation technology platform is enabled by the engineering of a class of transcription factors known as zinc finger DNA-binding proteins. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.