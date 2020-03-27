H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Ryan Adist- March 27, 2020, 7:10 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Riot Blockchain (RIOT) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.1% and a 25.1% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

Riot Blockchain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Riot Blockchain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 million and GAAP net loss of $3.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.41 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Riot Blockchain Inc is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value or unit of account. The company’s portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare, and others.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts