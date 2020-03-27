H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Riot Blockchain (RIOT) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.1% and a 25.1% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

Riot Blockchain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Based on Riot Blockchain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 million and GAAP net loss of $3.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.41 million.

Riot Blockchain Inc is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value or unit of account. The company’s portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare, and others.