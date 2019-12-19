H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group (REGI), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, AgroFresh Solutions, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Renewable Energy Group with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, BWS Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Renewable Energy Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.34 million.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other.