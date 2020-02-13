H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pretium Resources (PVG), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.44.

Pretium Resources’ market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.