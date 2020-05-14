H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pluristem (PSTI)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTI), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluristem with a $13.75 average price target, which is a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Pluristem has an average volume of 2.2M.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

