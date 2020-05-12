H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.97 million and GAAP net loss of $27.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.79 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections. The company was founded by Walter Gilbert and Stuart B. Levy in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.