H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacific Ethanol with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.44 and a one-year low of $0.22. Currently, Pacific Ethanol has an average volume of 7.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PEIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.