H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF), with a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford BioMedica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.03.

The company has a one-year high of $10.03 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Oxford BioMedica has an average volume of 883.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.