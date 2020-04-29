H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $8.33 average price target, which is a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCUL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.