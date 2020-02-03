H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 53.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.