H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on MannKind (MNKD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, representing a 64.5% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.34 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, MannKind has an average volume of 2.74M.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

