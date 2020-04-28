H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on MAG Silver (MAG)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MAG Silver (MAG), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MAG Silver with a $14.58 average price target, a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$21.25 price target.

Based on MAG Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.83 million.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.