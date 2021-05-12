H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences (KIN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Kindred Biosciences’ market cap is currently $200.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.