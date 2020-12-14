H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Innate Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.84, implying an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR6.00 price target.

Innate Pharma’s market cap is currently $344.3M and has a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company’s revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies.