H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $9.24 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.82 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 314.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.