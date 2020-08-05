H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HTG Molecular Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.25.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 million and GAAP net loss of $5.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.37 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.