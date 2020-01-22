H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Genmab (GMAB)

Brian Anderson- January 22, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $24.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $128 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts