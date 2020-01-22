H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $128 million.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.