H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released yesterday, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.71.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.25, which is a 303.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.69 million.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.