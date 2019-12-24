H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Exicure (XCUR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exicure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33.

Based on Exicure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.32 million.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.