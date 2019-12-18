H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evofem Biosciences with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 106.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Evofem Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.43 million.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.