H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Energy Focus (EFOI)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Energy Focus (EFOI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 41.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Focus with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.90 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, Energy Focus has an average volume of 194.6K.

Energy Focus, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.