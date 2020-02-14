H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Drdgold (DRD)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Drdgold (DRD), with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10, close to its 52-week high of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 38.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Drdgold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

Drdgold’s market cap is currently $521.6M and has a P/E ratio of 76.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.