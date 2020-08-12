H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Corcept Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.42 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 5.52M.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company which engages lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate, for use in those life threatening conditions in which cellular oxygen deprivation is the basis for significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

