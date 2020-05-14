H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.44, close to its 52-week high of $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.59 million and net profit of $12.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.12 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.