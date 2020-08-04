H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

CymaBay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 174.0% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.56 and a one-year low of $1.21. Currently, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average volume of 4.89M.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and providing access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products include MBX-8025 and Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 aims to treat lipid and liver diseases while Arhalofenate intends to reduce gout flares and serum uric acid. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.