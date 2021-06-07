H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 50.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clovis Oncology is a Hold with an average price target of $6.44.

The company has a one-year high of $11.10 and a one-year low of $4.08. Currently, Clovis Oncology has an average volume of 10.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLVS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.