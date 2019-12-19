H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cleanspark (CLSKD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSKD) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cleanspark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Cleanspark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $38.47 million.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.