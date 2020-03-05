H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental (CECE) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Loop Industries.

Ceco Environmental has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Ceco Environmental’s market cap is currently $251.6M and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Fluid Handling Solutions, and Corporate and Other.