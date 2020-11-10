H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 40.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25, representing an 116.8% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.57 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 409.1K.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Its products include ZEVALIN, EVOMELA and MARQIBO. CASI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.