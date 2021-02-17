H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA maintained a Buy rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 94.4% and a 91.4% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kazia Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CASI Pharmaceuticals with a $4.25 average price target.

CASI Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $350.8M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CASI in relation to earlier this year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Its products include ZEVALIN, EVOMELA and MARQIBO. CASI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.