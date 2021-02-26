H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viridian Therapeutics, Tenax Therapeutics, and vTv Therapeutics.

Can-Fite BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Can-Fite BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $211K and GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $389K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.06 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological and ophthalmic diseases. Its products include pipeline drugs such as CF101, CF102 and CF602. The company offers drugs for the treatment of Psoriasis, Rheumatic Arthritis, Glaucoma, Uveitis, Crohn’s disease, Osteoathritis, Hepatitis C, and Liver Cancer. Can-Fite BioPharma was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.