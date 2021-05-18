H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Calithera Bio (CALA)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calithera Bio with a $3.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.03 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Calithera Bio has an average volume of 857K.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.