H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 55.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabaletta Bio with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.63 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, Cabaletta Bio has an average volume of 75.03K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.