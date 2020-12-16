H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 59.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67.

Biolinerx’s market cap is currently $79.95M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.30.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

