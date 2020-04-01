H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 24.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $33.45 average price target, representing an 118.2% upside. In a report issued on March 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 4.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.