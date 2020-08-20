H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

In a report issued on August 18, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aytu BioScience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.99 and a one-year low of $0.34. Currently, Aytu BioScience has an average volume of 7.21M.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.