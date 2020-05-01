H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on AVEO Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $764K and GAAP net loss of $4.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 million and had a net profit of $21.82 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.