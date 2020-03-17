H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $61.00 average price target, representing a 66.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.95 and a one-year low of $14.07. Currently, Arvinas Holding Company has an average volume of 342K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARVN in relation to earlier this year.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.