H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr maintained a Buy rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6443 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardmore Shipping with a $6.00 average price target, implying a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ardmore Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.73 million and GAAP net loss of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.69 million and had a net profit of $1.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the ocean transportation of petroleum and chemical products in international trade through the ownership and operation of a fleet of tankers. It provides shipping services through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.