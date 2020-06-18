H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aptinyx (APTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.25 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Aptinyx has an average volume of 276.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

Read More on APTX: