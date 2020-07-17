H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.13.

The company has a one-year high of $10.42 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average volume of 382K.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.