H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amyris (AMRS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amyris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 130.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Amyris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.13 million and GAAP net loss of $87.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $66.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRS in relation to earlier this year.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.