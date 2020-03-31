H.C. Wainwright Keeps Their Buy Rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 35.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akero Therapeutics with a $34.20 average price target, an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Akero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $61.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AKRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm specializes in transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

