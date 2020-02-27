H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.57, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.94 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 430K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.