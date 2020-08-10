H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Hold rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.20, close to its 52-week high of $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.83, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 million and GAAP net loss of $17.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $454K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYRS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The firm focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.