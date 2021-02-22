H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on SuperCom (SPCB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Hold rating on SuperCom (SPCB) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Resonant.

The the analyst consensus on SuperCom is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $3.09 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, SuperCom has an average volume of 4.69M.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to governments and private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security .The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.