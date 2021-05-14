H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $40.75M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.