H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Hold Rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Hold rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.31, close to its 52-week high of $26.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Broadwind Energy.

Aspen Aerogels has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33.

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Aspen Aerogels has an average volume of 246.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Corby Whitaker, the SVP Sales & Mkt of ASPN sold 73,821 shares for a total of $1,066,483.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.